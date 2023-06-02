City swimmer Prathna to don Indian colours at Spl Olympics

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 1

Sixteen-year-old swimmer Prathna Bhatia, a student of a city school, will represent India in the forthcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin from June 17 to 25. She will participate in the 25m and 50m freestyle events.

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Special Cell for Intellectually Challenged, Prathna cleared all preparatory-cum-training camps held in four different states before confirming her berth in the Indian swimming team. A national-level medallist in cycling, Prathna started swimming at the age of 4 under her father Vishal Bhatia, and later sharpened her skills under Rakesh Kumar, her coach.

She attended the preparatory India’s probable camps under Sheetal Negi, coach at Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities, Sector 31. Sheetal is the only official from Chandigarh to be part of the Indian coaching contingent for the Berlin Games.

“I am excited to sit on a plane and swim in Germany. I have got a new dress (swimming costume) for the championship. I saw my picture posted on a social media platform and I am really happy,” said Prathana.

“I took her to a coaching centre in Sector 34 on a regular basis. On certain days, if I skipped taking her to the centre, she would practise at our society’s pool. She comes under a slow learner category, but swimming improved her a lot. Her communication and interaction skills developed and it helped her improve her physical strength. There was no such plan to make her a professional swimmer, but she loves the sport very much. She would sit for hours and watch freestyle drill videos, and she uses those drills during her practice sessions. Her selection has made us all proud. Her teachers and coaches have played an important role,” said Anju Bhatia, her mother.

“These special kids have always made us proud. It’s a proud moment for us and our coaches. I wish she wins a medal for the country,” said Vineeta Arora, Director (Education)-cum-Senior Principal of Bhavan Vidalaya.

The Special Olympics Bharat had organised various preparatory camps for over 380 participants including, 177 special athletes, from 23 states, supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India. The Special Olympics Bharat Chandigarh Chapter, which is headed by Director Neelu Sarin, is affiliated to the national body.

Diagnosed with Slow learner condition at 5

Prathna Bhatia (16) was diagnosed a slow learner at the age of five. He mother Anju Bhatia tried to teach her in nursery class, but faced difficulties. After knowing about her daughter’s weakness, Anju left her job and started focusing on Prathna’s career. After a struggle of almost 12 years, Prathna now got a major boost by becoming a member of the Indian swimming contingent. Only child of her parents, she aims to excel in sports for the country.