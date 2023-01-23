City to get biggest floating solar plant in Sec 39 today

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 22

In a major push for power generation, the city is going to get its biggest floating solar power plant at the Sector 39 waterworks and another one at the Dhanas lake here tomorrow. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate these projects tomorrow.

“Both projects are complete and the UT Administrator is going to inaugurate these tomorrow,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST). Dalai inspected both projects today to check final preparations for the launch.

CREST, agency for the implementation of various rooftop solar projects in the city, has installed these solar plants. The solar plant installed at the Sector 39 waterworks is of 2,000 kW, while the one at the Dhanas Lake is of 500 kW.

The 2 MWp floating power plant at the waterworks will generate 28 lakh units per annum and was set up under the CAPEX mode where all expenditure will be borne by CREST.

Of the total Rs 1.38 crore annual income, 70 per cent of the revenue (Rs 97.21 lakh) will go to the government treasury and 30 per cent (Rs 41.66 lakh) to the cash-starved civic body.

The waterworks has eight tanks. This solar plant has been built on two tanks with a capacity of around one megawatt each. Work on other tanks will also be planned soon. The CREST is identifying more buildings to carry out the project.

The commissioning of the Dhanas lake plant will provide electricity to three fountains at the lake and 14 buildings of the UT Forest Department. The society has set a target of 75 MWp through solar pants to be achieved by August 15 next year.