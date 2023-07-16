Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 15

The city will get its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) centre next month. The state-of-the-art centre will control essential services, including SCADA systems for water supply, public bike-sharing, streetlights, parking, solid waste management, street sweeping and sewage treatment.

At present, SCADA operations for water, streetlight and street sweeping are running from the MC building and that for solid waste management from the Rose Club in Sector 16. The system for public bike sharing (PBS) and parking is operating from a temporary setup in Sector 17. The SCADA systems for STPs are working locally at the plants.

“The co-location of these systems into one SCADA centre enables the city operators and administrators to have a comprehensive real-time view, detailed situational awareness and better control of the city’s infrastructure,” said Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

This holistic approach is aimed at facilitating unified control and supervision of essential services, effective inter-departmental coordination, improved maintenance, cost-saving and resource utilisation. All SCADA systems installed at the centre will be integrated with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). By sharing expertise, location, resources and technical capabilities, the ICCC and the SCADA centre shall establish a robust framework for decision-making and coordinated response.

Anindita, who is also Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, said, “We are about to achieve a significant milestone in our journey towards building a smarter and more sustainable Chandigarh. The SCADA centre will empower us with effective control and better utilisation of resources, allowing us to respond swiftly to challenges and optimise services for the benefit of our citizens.”

It allows a platform for new applications, sensors or smart devices, facilitating the implementation of future smart city initiatives.