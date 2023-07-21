City to host NBA event for juniors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

For the first time, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Reliance Foundation (RF) will organise a junior NBA national championship in Chandigarh among 14 cities in the country.

The events will begin on July 22. These will feature free of cost nationwide basketball development clinics and tournaments for youth, coaches and teachers.

The tournaments will be conducted under three-on-three format for under-12 years and under-14 years in 14 cities. Besides Chandigarh, the championship will be held in Chennai, Kottayam, Mumbai, Kochi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Aizawl and Jamshedpur.

During the event in the city, clinics will be also conducted for coaches and physical education teachers. The NBA will also offer additional training opportunities to selected standout players.

A total of 10 boys and 10 girls from each city will be selected to participate in fortnightly weekend clinics throughout the year. Participants will also receive complimentary basketball equipment to support their training and development.