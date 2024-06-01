City to host Round 3 of national bike rally on October 5, 6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship-2024 will be held at Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Goa, while the final will be held at Pune.

The competition will commence on June 1 at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, while Round 2 will follow on July 20 in Bengaluru to complete the South Zone qualifiers.

Round 3 of the multi-city two-wheeler rally will be held in Chandigarh (North Zone) on October 5 and 6. Round 4 will take place in Guwahati (East Zone) on November 23 and Round 5 in Goa (West Zone) on December 7.

The Top 5 riders from each qualifier will feature in the finals on December 15 and 16.

The event introduces several firsts that set it apart. For the first time, a Veterans’ Class has been introduced, celebrating the enduring passion and skill of competitors over the age of 50. Additionally, the championship will now feature a team and manufacturers trophy. Starting from Round 3, each event will include a novice training session on the day before the competition, aiming to identify and nurture new talent.

Encouraging a diverse range of participation, the competition will comprise 12 championship classes, with cash prizes awarded to the top three berths in each category. In addition, there will be a special class for local, novice riders from each zone.

