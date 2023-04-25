City to host Smart City CEOs meet

Chandigarh, April 24
Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), in collaboration with the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, is organising a two-day “Smart Cities CEOs Conference on Data and Technology” in the city from April 27.
The conference, which will see participation by CEOs/municipal commissioners, finance heads and tech officers of 100 Smart Cities along with officials from the Centre, states and partners.
During the conference, more than 250 delegates will deliberate on the creation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and business plans to ensure sustainability of their Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs). The objective of the conference is to enable peer learning and exchange of ideas that lead to development of these best practices across all Smart Cities, said Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited.
The conference will commence with the context setting session by Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission. Participants will get an opportunity to present and share the learnings on various topics.
