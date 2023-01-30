Chandigarh witnesses showers; rain, windy weather on cards today

Chandigarh, January 29
After overcast sky and drizzle today, rain is expected in the city on Monday. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 2. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at many places on January 30 and weather is likely to be dry thereafter in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh,” said a weather department’s update. “No large change in minimum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours. A drop of 2 to 4°C is likely thereafter. No significant change is expected for the subsequent 24 hours over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over on January 30 in tricity,” it added.
The city recorded 1 mm rainfall today. Till now, 27.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in January in Chandigarh. The city today recorded the maximum temperature of 16.8 °C, which is four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 8.8 °C, which was three degrees above normal. The temperatures are expected to increase by 2 degrees in the coming days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...