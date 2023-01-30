Chandigarh witnesses showers; rain, windy weather on cards today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

After overcast sky and drizzle today, rain is expected in the city on Monday. “A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from February 2. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are likely at many places on January 30 and weather is likely to be dry thereafter in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh,” said a weather department’s update. “No large change in minimum temperatures is expected during the next 24 hours. A drop of 2 to 4°C is likely thereafter. No significant change is expected for the subsequent 24 hours over Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh. Strong surface winds (speed 25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail over on January 30 in tricity,” it added.

The city recorded 1 mm rainfall today. Till now, 27.2 mm rainfall has been recorded in January in Chandigarh. The city today recorded the maximum temperature of 16.8 °C, which is four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 8.8 °C, which was three degrees above normal. The temperatures are expected to increase by 2 degrees in the coming days.