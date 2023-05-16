City Youth Cong honours acid attack survivor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Chandigarh Youth Congress honoured acid attack survivor Kafi, who has secured 95.20 per cent marks in the CBSE Class X examination. She has topped the Chandigarh’s Institute of Blind, Sector 26.

Manoj Lubana, president of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, met Kafi. He gave her financial assistance and promised to help her throughout her academics.

Kafi was only three years old when she was attacked with acid while playing colours on Holi. The next six years were pretty harsh for her family as her parents made the rounds of hospitals across the country and drained their savings on her treatment.

“There is a lack of sight, but not vision. I take full responsibility to bear the expenses for Kaifi’s further studies and fulfilling her dream of becoming an IAS,” said Lubana.

“My parents didn’t lose hope and I want to show everyone that, irrespective of odd situations, I am aiming to achieve the highest feat,” said Kafi.