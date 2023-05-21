City's 35 wards get RRR centre each

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

The municipal corporation today made operational 35 reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centres in each ward to collect recyclable donated household items.

Mayor Anup Gupta launched a mega campaign ‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ from Sector 21 here today in the presence of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, presidents and secretaries of residents’ welfare associations and market welfare associations and prominent persons of the area.

After opening the RRR centre for ward number 11 at the community centre in Sector 21, the Mayor said the corporation had started 35 RRR centres throughout the city today, which would be operational till June 5, where residents could donate household articles. He said the MC would clean, refurbish and upgrade the articles and sell them at a flea market to be set up for three days after the campaign. He said restored items would be sold at nominal rates to the needy with an aim to ensure household items in good condition do not go waste.

The Mayor said only quality and useable items would be accepted for donation, including clothes, shoes, books/stationery, plastic items, crockery, toys, e-waste, wooden items, furniture, etc. He said these articles would also be collected through MC’s ‘Swachh Sawari — RRR on Wheels’, which was flagged off from Sector 21 here today.

Mitra said reuse of common household goods would give an impetus to overall zero-waste ecosystem under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.