City's Karandeep, Sandhu to feature in PGTI's 2022 season

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The 2022 TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will begin with the second edition of the Gujarat Open Golf Championship at Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad, from February 22 to 25.

The tournament will comprise a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The event is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Olympian and 2021 PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan Mane, Karandeep Kochhar, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, Om Prakash Chouhan, Kshitij Naveed Kaul and Abhijit Singh Chadha.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lanka’s Mithun Perera, Australia’s Kunal Bhasin, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Bangladeshi quintet of Mohamed Akbar Hossain, Mohamed Muaj, Mohamed Somrat Sikdar, Mohamed Sayum and Mohamed Shakhawat Hossain Sohel.

Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai and Arshpreet Thind will also vie for the top post. Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa, Dhruv Suri and Rachit Mankoti.

Olympian Mane, reigning PGTI Order of Merit champion and one of the tournament favourites, said: “I’m excited about playing the Gujarat Open 2022 as it’s always a treat to play in Kalhaar, one of the top championship venues in India. I play at Kalhaar quite regularly and it is almost like a home course for me. I’ve also won at this venue in the past and it adds to my confidence this week. It’s a course where the approach shots demand a lot of precision. I will like to carry forward the momentum from last year’s Order of Merit win. I thank the sponsors for their support to the event.”