City's Khushi swims to glory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Local swimmer Khushi claimed a gold medal in the 50m backstroke event of the girls’ U-11 category on the concluding day of the Open Swimming Competition and Inter-Coaching Swimming Competition here today. The competition was conducted by the Chandigarh Shark Club at the Sector 39 Sports Complex here.

Khushi claimed the top position in 42.54 seconds. Dravya Purj clocked 44.67s to claim the second position and Japneet Kaur (46.37s) finished third.

In the girls’ U-8 category, Shanaya won the gold medal in the 25m freestyle event, while in the girls’ U-10 age group, Dilisha claimed the top position and Zaavi Kaur finished second.

In other 50m freestyle events, Prabhlok Singh won the top spot in the boys’ U-8 category, followed by Gurzoz Singh at the second position.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Aryan Chaudhary, Aradhay Kaushik and Aneesh claimed the top three positions, respectively.

In the boys’ U-12 category, Aryan claimed the gold medal, while Ansh and Yash Raj bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Chetan claimed the top position in the boys’ U-16 category by defeating Aman. Jayant claimed third position.