Chandigarh's Kochhar, Sandhu to play in Mix Pro Challenge starting today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

A first of its kind Mixed Pro Challenge will tee off from tomorrow. It will feature men and women professional golfers from the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI).

The event will be played over 36-holes at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gary Player Course, on Tuesday and Wednesday. A team Strokeplay event, wherein all players must hole out on every hole, and the two best scores out of three on each hole (hole by hole) would count towards the team score.

India’s leading professionals competing at the event, include Udayan Mane, Khalin Joshi, Karandeep Kochhar, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat, Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Gaurika Bishnoi, Vani Kapoor, Jahanvi Bakshi and Ridhima Dilawari, to name a few.

Sandhu, a two-time winner on the PGTI, who is currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, was all praise for this new initiative.

The 25-year-old golfer said, “Both men and women professionals coming together to play an event is great news for the Indian golf fraternity. It’s the ideal platform for the men and women professionals to interact with each other. We will get to learn about each other’s tours.”

Ridhima Dilawari, a multiple winner on the WGAI, who plays a lot at the host venue the DLF Golf and Country Club, is one of the leading women professionals competing this week. “The format’s different from what we’re usually playing. We’re usually focused on our own game. So, it will be nice to partner with others and bounce off their energy,” said Ridhima.

Shweta Mansingh is another top women professional playing the event. Shweta will look to draw from her experience of playing team events in college golf.