City's Krrish reaches final of Asian Jr Boxing meet

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 10

The city’s 15-year-old pugilist, Krrish Pal, stormed into the finals of the ongoing Asian Junior Boys Boxing Championship in Amman (Jordan) today. In the 46kg category semifinals, Krrish defeated Thailand’s Kangpi Bokhunthod by unanimous decision.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, he defeated Robert Jamero of the Philippines. A student of Government Model School, Sector 43, Krrish had earlier also participated in this championship.

Two years ago, the young pugilist had lost his father and now plays to live up to his father’s dream. “Last year, he missed bagging a medal. He was unwell. However, this year, he was well prepared. I am confident that he will surely win a gold medal for the country. He was preparing well for this championship,” said Gaurav Pal, Krrish’s elder brother.

“I am thankful to his coaches Bhagwant Singh and Jai sir. They take care of my bother. We just ensure him some financial help, but the coaches are really on a mission of making him a world-class boxer,” added Gaurav, who works with a private bank. Krrish, who trains at the Sector 56 Boxing Coaching Centre, had won the 2021 Junior National Championship, held at DPS, Sonepat, and was also declared the best boxer of the event.

Krrish trains under UT Sports Department coach Bhagwant Singh. Krrish used his long reach to win in the semis. He started on an aggressive note and fired continuous punches that forced the opponent straightaway on the back foot. The Thailand boxer tried to recover in the second round with some counter-attacking hits but was unsuccessful to get the momentum back in his favour.