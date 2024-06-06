City’s Manyaveer wins laurels at golf championship in Scotland

Chandigarh, June 5
City golfer Manyaveer Bhadoo bagged laurels by winning the boys’ 15 to 18 years event at the US Kids Golf European Championship, held at Craigielaw Golf Course, Scotland. He claims to be the first Indian junior golfer in the category. He bagged the top position with a score of 73, 77 and 77, defeating Esteban Fuentes Castro of Mexico and Maryo Buijs Mariscal of Spain in a competitive event.
Bhadoo defeated his closest opponents in the play-off round with a birdie. “I started playing the game at the age of 10. I qualified for this tournament last year as well, but finished at the tenth spot. The playing conditions were quite challenging, but it was an amazing learning experience for me,” said Bhadoo.
