City’s Ojaswini bags laurels at golf meet

Chandigarh, May 12
Local golfer Ojaswini Saraswat claimed her second consecutive victory at the National Tournament held at Kalhar Blue and Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad. The young golfer, who represented Rajasthan in this meet, showcased her exceptional skills by playing 3-over par overall in the three-day event, winning the tournament by a comfortable margin of four strokes.
Earlier, she won the National Tournament at Tollygunge Golf Club, Kolkata. She played a remarkable 8-under par with 13 birdies. Her back-to-back victories demonstrate her consistency, talent and dedication to the sport.
Her recent achievements include winning the IGU event held at Forest Hills Golf Club (Mohali) where she played an outstanding 8-under par with 13 birdies and securing the top spot in another IGU event held at FRIMA, Dehradun, with a score of 6-under par and seven birdies.
Ojaswini will represent the country in the upcoming European Championship to be held in Scotland later this month.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery