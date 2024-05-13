City’s Ojaswini bags laurels at golf meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Local golfer Ojaswini Saraswat claimed her second consecutive victory at the National Tournament held at Kalhar Blue and Greens Golf Club, Ahmedabad. The young golfer, who represented Rajasthan in this meet, showcased her exceptional skills by playing 3-over par overall in the three-day event, winning the tournament by a comfortable margin of four strokes.

Earlier, she won the National Tournament at Tollygunge Golf Club, Kolkata. She played a remarkable 8-under par with 13 birdies. Her back-to-back victories demonstrate her consistency, talent and dedication to the sport.

Her recent achievements include winning the IGU event held at Forest Hills Golf Club (Mohali) where she played an outstanding 8-under par with 13 birdies and securing the top spot in another IGU event held at FRIMA, Dehradun, with a score of 6-under par and seven birdies.

Ojaswini will represent the country in the upcoming European Championship to be held in Scotland later this month.

