City's Raj Angad part of India A team squad

Chandigarh, September 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has selected local all-rounder and U-19 World Cup winning cricketer, Raj Angad Bawa, in the India A squad for New Zealand’s A team tour here.

3 ODI match series Raj Angad Bawa will be part of the 16-member squad led by Sanju Samson. The India A team will play New Zealand A in a three ODI match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, scheduled for September 22, September 25 and September 27.

Bawa played an anchor sheet role for India with becoming the world champion in the ICC U-19 World Cup played in West Indies in January this year. Prior to this, his performance in the Youth Asia Cup held at the UAE in December 2021 ensured India as champions. Thereafter, he represented Punjab Kings in the last IPL season.

Bawa has impressed NCA head VVS Laxman with his performance in the recently concluded Emerging Players Tournament held in Bengaluru. Bawa, whose father Sukhwiner Bawa is a renowned coach, is also among the core group of the players, who are termed as future aspect for the Indian cricket team.