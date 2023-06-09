Civic body begins cleaning of drains, road gullies in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 8

Ahead of the monsoon season, the cleaning work of road gullies and drains has started in the market areas of city. A super sucker truck has been deployed by the municipal corporation (MC) to clear clogged drains along roads.

Officials of the civic body said currently, the cleaning work was going on from the PTL chowk to Phase 3-5 light points.

However, the MC is yet to begin the cleaning of the N-Choe so that water can drain properly from Phase 9 and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER).

In the coming days, the preparation for rainy season would pick up pace as the MC gears up for the next F&CC meeting after which tenders would be opened.

Intermittent rains in the past one month had exposed that drains and road gullies were blocked at several points leading to waterlogging on roads and in parking lots.

The kitchen waste from roadside eateries and garbage littered on roads chokes sewerage and lead to waterlogging in markets. Unauthorised eateries in the market areas throw garbage and create stray cattle menace and law and order problems.