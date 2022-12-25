Civic body disconnects BSNL overhead cables at Sec 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Several residents of Sector 30 are facing hassles as the Municipal Corporation has disconnected the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) overhead cables in the area. The sector has a large number of official houses of the BSNL staff.

Anubhav, a resident of Sector 30, said, “I work at Infosys. My BSNL internet connection has been cut. I am desperately trying to reach the company and get my connection restored as several of my works have been affected.”

When asked about the reason behind the disconnection, a BSNL official said, “We are taking up the matter with the civic body as we have legally put up the overhead cables on our poles. There are only a few number of places where our cables could be seen tied on trees.”

BSNL general manager MC Singh, said, “As per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), it is legal to have overhead cables on our own poles. We are trying to resolve the issue at the few places where our cables are tied to trees. The UT Administration must finalise its Right of Way Policy soon so that we can apply for putting up cables on new poles.”

An MC official said, “We do not have any information about the firm that owns the cables as there are no tags on them. Some BSNL cables inadvertently got cut at a few places. We are now training our workers to not cut such heavy cables of BSNL, as these have legal pole-to-pole connection.”

Chandigarh Tribune had yesterday highlighted that some BSNL overhead cables can be seen tied to trees.

On the entire campus of Panjab University, BSNL cables can be seen entangled with tree branches.