Civic body dismantles golf area in Sector 4 park, RWA cries foul

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Municipal Corporation today dismantled the golf practice area created in a public park at Sector 4.

Officials of the MC said they acted after serving a week’s notice on the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 4. A week ago, the MC asked the association to remove the golf practice area or else the corporation would.

Meanwhile, the action came as a disappointed to the RWA that had been maintaining the park. Senior Advocate ML Sarin (65), a member of the RWA, said, “The MC is supposed to give two-week notice. They did not specify any time. We filed a reply and sent a copy to the Administrator, Adviser, MP and the local councillor asking for a hearing, but in vain. Like a military operation or the 1975 Emergency, they sent five tractors, one JCB and three trucks to level the best quality park in Chandigarh.

“Our members were there and asked the staff to stop action as we are going to get a stay order, but no one listened to us. Never seen such a situation in Chandigarh. We brought best grass from Kolkata for Rs 7 lakh and also paid for landscaping. What will happen to this park now? People will gamble and drink here. In other parks, people play cricket but nobody stops them.”

Meanwhile, residents said other part of the park was also levelled, while the MC claimed they only dismantled the golf practice area.