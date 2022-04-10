Civic body gets new Medical Officer of Health

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

Six months after the Medical Officer of Health in the Municipal Corporation was sent back to his parent cadre over poor Swachhta ranking, the name of Dr Vinay Mohan has been approved for the post.

The UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has appointed him on a deputation, initially for period of one year or till such time his services are required by the Municipal Corporation, whichever is earlier.

In March, Punjab had sent four names for the post of Medical Officer of Health after much delay. Dr Vinay Mohan is posted at the Punjab Aids Control Society in Chandigarh.

It was in last November that the UT had repatriated Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, Medical Officer of Health, after the City Beautiful fared poorly in the all-India Swachh Survekshan rankings.

The Medical Officer of Health is mainly involved in sanitation-related issues of the city. Since the post was lying vacant, works of the Municipal Corporation were suffering.