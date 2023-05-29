Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 28

In view of tree-felling incidents in the city and to take a better care of trees, the Municipal Corporation will hold a tree census, during which their health will also be examined.

The civic body has requested the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, to carry out a tree census as “there is no specific scientific methodology available with the corporation to conduct a census of trees including the aspect of their health.”

A tree in poor shape at Sector 9. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

The first census was conducted in the city in 2017, during which 1.65 lakh trees were logged. As many as 262 trees were found to be dangerous and 1,029 dead or dry.

The corporation maintains about 2,300 acres of green area comprising more than 1,800 neighbourhood parks, 100 green belts and big gardens. It also takes care of the trees lining the roads. These gardens and green belts have various indigenous and exotic varieties of trees and plants, and are frequently visited by a large number of residents. “It is requested that the Forest Research Institute is a premier institute with expertise and that the work for census of the trees as well as assessment of their health under the jurisdiction of the MC may kindly be taken up,” writes MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to the FRI.

A termite-infested tree in Sector 10. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

“Chandigarh has a rich tree diversity. Being a planned city, avenue trees have been planted in a manner commensurate with the planning of the city. There is no specific scientific methodology available with the corporation to conduct a census of trees and their health,” she added.

A 16-year-old girl had lost her life and 19 persons were injured after a heritage peepal tree fell at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, on July 8 last year. Besides, there have been several incidents of vehicles and property getting damaged due to the felling of trees.

262 dangerous trees logged in 2017

The first census was conducted in the city in 2017, during which 1.65 lakh trees were logged. As many as 262 trees were found to be dangerous and 1,029 dead or dry.