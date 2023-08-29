Civic body nod to animal birth control centre at Raipur Kalan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation today decided to allot the work of running an animal birth control centre at Raipur Kalan to an NGO for a period of six months.

The centre has a capacity of 310 kennels. The corporation is already running another such centre in Sector 38 for the sterilisation of strays with a capacity of 110 kennels. With the coming up of a new dog pound, the capacity will increase to 420 kennels.

It is going to speed up the work of sterilisation of dogs and further help in putting a stop to increasing dog bites cases in the city. The Raipur Kalan pound also has a dog care unit where injured canines will be treated. It has a laboratory, a hospital and an operation theatre. Besides sterilisation, vaccination of feral dogs will also be carried out.

Meanwhile, the F&CC approved other works too. These included laying new pipeline behind jewellery market showrooms in Sector 22-D; resetting of paver walking track at Cactus Garden, Ram Darbar, for Rs 13.94 lakh; construction of toe wall in parks of Sector 27 for Rs 20.64 lakh; revised budget of Rs 44.96 lakh for purchasing three dog vans; upgrade of flooring at booth market in Sector 24 for Rs 49.25 lakh; upgrade of flooring at Sector 16-D market for Rs 20.53 lakh; reconstruction of flooring of service lanes in Sector 24-C for Rs 24.01 lakh; revamping of flooring with high density chequered tiles in Sector 35 market for Rs 28.19 lakh; chequered tile laying on centre verge in Industrial Area, Phase-I, for Rs 29.37 lakh; fixing thick paver blocks on back side of SCOs in Sector 35-C for Rs 24.60 lakh; and laying of paver blocks in Sectors 45-D, 8 and 9.