Civic body to focus more on sterilising female dogs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 9

To strengthen its sterilisation drive, the Municipal Corporation (MC) will now focus more on sterilising female dogs.

Our focus is more on sterilisng female canines, but male dogs will also be sterilised as it makes them less aggresive especially during summer. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

The MC has mandated that any agency that is hired through tendering process will have to sterilise minimum 150 dogs per month and two/third of it must be female dogs.

As per a conference on dog organised by the MC earlier, experts had suggested only female dogs should be sterilised. “Our focus is more on sterilisng female canines, but male dogs will also be sterilised as it makes them less aggresive especially during summer,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

Besides, the dog catching van will now have a CCTV camera on top of it. It will record live action of catching and releasing dogs. All kennels at the Sector 38 Animal Birth Control Centre will have CCTV cameras for better care of canines.

The civic body is going to float a tender in this regard on Monday. At present, sterilisation is not happening in the city as the contract of the current agency is already over.

Earlier, the MC had failed to find any takers in the tendering process. Thus, it has now made some changes in soon-to-be floated tender.

In the last survey conducted by the UT Animal Husbandry Department in 2018, the number of stray dogs was pegged at 12,920. However, the corporation claims to have sterilised 20,000 dogs till August last year since 2015 when sterilisation first started in the city.