Civic body to launch special cleanliness drive in city today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) will launch a special cleanliness drive, “Ye Diwali-Swachhata Wali”, from October 15 to 27 to keep the city clean and beautiful with the focus on reuse, reduce and recycle under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Instructions regarding the campaign were given to officials in a meeting held today under the chairpersonship of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the MC, including Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineers and Medical Officer of Health.

During the meeting, the Commissioner directed the officers concerned to clean streets, back lanes, parks, market areas, open spaces and road berms by deploying all its machinery and equipment before Diwali. She also directed them to prepare special task teams to deal with pruning of trees, lifting of horticulture waste, cleaning of road berms, market areas, open spaces, besides putting additional manpower for proper sanitation.

Additional machinery, along with tractor-trailers, will be pressed into service to lift the malba and horticulture waste from open spaces.

She also appealed to UT residents to cooperate in keeping the city, along with their homes, clean.

