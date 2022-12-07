Mohali Civil Surgeon holds night inspection

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 6

As part of the inspection drive to make the functioning of government health institutions better and more effective across the district, Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur paid a surprise visit to government hospitals in Dera Bassi and Dhakoli last night and reviewed health facilities and arrangements.

The civil surgeon visited the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital around 10:45 pm and interacted with patients. She took a round of the Emergency and maternity wards. She also reviewed various aspects, including availability of essential medicines, heating, lighting and other necessities. She directed officials to ensure their services were provided in a hassle-free manner.

Inspecting cleanliness at the hospital, the civil surgeon instructed health officials present on the spot to keep the entire hospital completely clean so that patients could have a good environment. She also checked the attendance register of the staff posted on duty at night. She said dereliction of duty would not be tolerated at all.

Later, Adarshpal went to the community health centre in Dhakoli and reviewed health facilities there. During inspection, she found staff present on duty. She spoke to patients who expressed satisfaction over the health facilities and arrangements at the centre.