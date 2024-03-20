Civil Surgeon inspects Phase 6 hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 19

The newly-appointed Mohali Civil Surgeon, Dr Davinder Kumar, took a tour of the district hospital today. He inspected the medical arrangements at the facility. He also visited different wards of the hospital and interacted with patients to get their feedback for the betterment of the hospital. Dr Davinder visited the emergency ward, ICU, operation theatre and various OPDs, among other places in the hospital. He also monitored the cleanliness at the hospital and instructed officials to keep hospital premises clean.

