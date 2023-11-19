Civil work of martyrs' memorial in last leg: Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 18

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the civil work of the Shaheed Samarak is in its last leg and a tender floated for the interior work will be opened on November 20.

The minister today inspected the under-construction memorial in Ambala Cantonment and enquired about the pending work.

Vij inspected the sheets being installed at the base structure of the 207-ft-tall memorial tower and also inspected the parking lot. He said the underground parking lot would have the capacity to accommodate 450 cars, while the first floor of the lot would be reserved for buses.

Later, he inspected the water bodies and informed that boating facility would be introduced for visitors. He said, “A tender floated for the interior work will be opened on November 20 and a tender for the food court will be floated soon. The samarak will have an interpretation centre, an open-air theatre, a two-floor museum, auditorium, water bodies, memorial tower, underground parking and helipad.”

#Ambala #Anil Vij