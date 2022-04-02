CK Nayudu Trophy: Punjab boys beat J&K by an innings & 27 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Punjab U-25 boys defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 27 runs in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy at Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi, today.

Batting first, J&K was bundled out for 320 in 100.2 overs in their first innings. Musaif Ajaz (112 off 185) and Sahil Lotra (62 off 115) were main run-getters for J&K. Aryaman Dhaliwal (3/68) and Gurnoor Brar (3/73) were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab.

In reply, Punjab declared their innings at 690/5 in 134.2 overs. Sanvir Singh (233 off 261), Pukhraj Mann (182), Vishwa Pratap Singh (87) and Naman Dhir (102*) were the main run-getters. Lone Nasir Muzaffar 2/55 and Taizeem Younis Tak 2/201 were the most successful wicket-takers.

Jammu & Kashmir lads, in their second innings, were bowled out for 345 in 100.5 overs. —