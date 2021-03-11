CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula, claim title

Chandigarh, June 10
CL Champs Cricket Academy, Panchkula, defeated YMCA Parnami Cricket Academy by 33 runs to win the 2nd Hot Weather U-14 Cricket Tournament.
Batting first, CL Cricket Academy scored 268/7 in the allotted 40 overs. Shashank Dumka (77) was the top scorer for the side, while Kartavya Jagdev (58), Vansh Malhotra (52) and Abhinav Sharma (37) were the other main scorers for the side. Lovish Lansur was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed 3/35, while Himanshu Kashyap (2/32) and Jatin Singh (2/45) were the other main wicket takers for the side.
In reply, YMCA Parnami Cricket Academy lads were bundled out for 235 runs in 38.4 overs. Nipun Kumar posted unbeaten 124 runs, while Himanshu Kashyap (37) and Paras Dhamija (25) also contributed to the chase. Yuvraj Mishra (3/28), Kartavya Jagdev (2/30), Arnav Sharma (2/36) and Ishant Rawat (2/31) claimed wickets for the bowling side.
