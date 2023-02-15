Clash outside college: 7 years on, five walk free in murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh has acquitted five accused - Anil Dhull, Sombir, Tanudeep Singh, alias Monti, Manoj and Raman Singh - in an attempt-to-murder case registered seven years ago.

Two other accused — Jasbir Singh Ror and Ridhanshu — were declared proclaimed offenders (POs) in the case.

The police had registered the case against the accused after two students unions clashed at DAV College, Sector 10, here, on July 16, 2015.

Sachin Nehra, a leader of the Hindustan Student Association (HSA) and a former student of the college, was injured in the clash.

As per the police, supporters of the HSA and the INSO entered into an argument over garnering support of freshers. A fight ensued outside the auditorium of the college in which sharp weapons, batons, flower pots and bricks were used.

The police registered the case against the accused under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 307 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station on the statement of Harjit Singh, a HSA supporter.

Harjit said when they were canvassing, supporters of the INSO, led by one Pradeep, attacked them with sharp weapons. Jasbir Singh Ror and Ridhanshu also attacked them. Meanwhile, one person attacked Sachin with a knife. He suffered serious injuries.

Gurditt Saini, counsel for the accused, said they were falsely implicated in the case. Complainant Harjit Singh and Sachin Nehra failed to identify the accused and said they were not ones who attacked them. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.