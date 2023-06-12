Clash over water slide at Fun City park lands 2 in hospital

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 11

Boys will be boys! It is not that only children fight over taking a water slide first. Sometimes, men, too, indulge in childish pleasures.

This is exactly what happened at the Fun City amusement park near Ramgarh this afternoon when two groups of visitors, comprising three persons each, clashed with each other claiming their turn to take the slide. An argument ensued and soon tempers ran high even as the sun kept beating down on the delinquents. None of the two groups, one from Ludhiana and the other from Ropar, was ready to budge, and they soon came to blows.

After 30 minutes of arguments, counter-arguments and a full-blown scuffle between the men in their 30s, two persons, one from each side, were injured. Both Jaspal and Simran were admitted to the Dera Bassi subdivisional hospital.

Injured at Dera Bassi hospital

Officials of the amusement park said both groups argued over who will take the water slide first and accused each other of attacking first.

The officials had a tough time pacifying the “entertainment seekers” but the onlookers had a merry time witnessing the brawl. Mubarikpur police station in-charge Ranbir Singh said, “The two injured were admitted to the hospital. Both groups have accused each other of attacking first.”

“Both sides returned without taking the water slide,” he said, with a sly smile.