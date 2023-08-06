Class show Jamboree 2023 organised

Tribune News Service

Manav Mangal, Zirakpur

Mohali: A class show, Jamboree 2023, was organised at Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur. The event began with a welcome dance by students of Class I on the song ‘Swagat Hai’. A motivational dance on theme "dreaming big and following your dreams" and a qawwali performance won a huge applause. Students of Class V presented a dance on prayer ‘Insaaniyat’. A dance on the parody of old advertisements of Doorshan was also staged. The show ended with a patriotic dance performance. School Director Sandeep Sardana, applauded the performance of students.

Tribune Model School

Chandigarh: The Tribune School, Sector 29, organised a parenting workshop on ‘Effective parenting skills for new age kids’ for the parents of kindergarten and classes I & II. Facilitator Sanjeev Bhutani, a certified life coach, spoke about the importance of learning at every stage. The main focus of the workshop was to reflect on effective approaches for parenting of children in the current era Principal Rani Poddar addressed the parents on the importance of structured learning and put special emphasis on spending quality time with children.

Dev Samaj College of Education

Chandigarh: Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36, organised an Interactive talk on ‘Entrepreneurship Development Through Skills’. Samarth Sharma, Consultant, MGNCRE (Ministry of Education) and Ajay Tanwar, Consultant, MGNCRE (Ministry of Education) were the keynote speakers and resource persons of the event.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, conducted a National level Skill Development Workshop on Creative Pattern Making and Draping under the aegis of RUSA. The workshop witnessed successful and insightful sessions conducted by Santosh Anand, Associate Professor, Pearl Academy, Jaipur and Designer and entrepreneur Megha Baldoia.

