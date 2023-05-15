Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

A student of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14 (Panchkula), Mudit Agarwal has topped the ICSE Class X examination by scoring 99.6% marks.

Mudit has excelled despite family issues. Sky is the limit for this youngster, as he wishes to become a successful engineer. He has enrolled for the non-medical stream and started preparing for the JEE (main). “My mother is the driving force behind my success,” he said. While talking about his routine, Mudit said a proper planning was needed to excel in life. “I believe in hard work but after proper planning. I would study for two hours a day, picking one topic to master it. I love to play chess and it helps me sharpen my mind.

“I want to pursue my career in non-medical and have started taking coaching. I wish to get into the best of the institutions of the world. I completely relied on self-study. My teachers helped me clear all doubts,” he added.

Sanvi Dhattarwal from the same school stood second along with Shreya Garg from Saupin’s School, Panchkula, with a score of 99.2%. Mahak Jalwal, from Little Flower Convent; Kavisha Vrimani of St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Eklavya Klair, from St Xavier’s School, Sector 44; and Advay Bajaj, from Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, scored 99% marks. “I must congratulate all students for excelling in the Class X examination. They are the future of our nation and we must encourage them in all positive manner,” said Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal, St Xavier’s, Chandigarh, Sector 44.