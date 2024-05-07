Class X: Panchkula’s Neiv Gupta, Chandigarh’s Shrishti Joshi joint toppers with 99.2% marks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The top position in the tricity in Class X results has witnessed a tie between Panchkula’s Neiv Gupta (Little Flower Convent School) and Chandigarh’s Shrishti Joshi (Tender Heart School, Sector 33) with 99.2 per cent marks.

Sportspersons excel in studies too Indian sprinter Shireen Ahluwalia (SFHS) has scored 85.25 per cent in humanities in Class XII exams. She has won gold in the Youth Asian Championship in Uzbekistan.

0Six national-level sportsperson of St Stephen’s School have secured above 95 per cent in Class X.

National-level skaters from Tender Heart School Ridhi Lakhotia and Anshika Jhakar have scored 93.8 per cent and 70 per cent marks, respectively, in Class X.

0National-level equestrian Hridyajeet Singh Brar (YPS) has got 95 per cent marks in Class XII.

Neiv wants to pursue computer science engineering at IIT-Bombay. “I think dedication and complete attention to one’s work plays the most crucial role in achieving the best results. On an average, I studied for over three hours every day. Apart from that, I also occasionally played chess and cricket,” said Neiv.

Shrishti wants to pursue her career in research field in the best institute of the country. “I dedicated most of my time to self-studies. My teachers supported me and my parents always gave me a free hand. I wish to work as a researcher in biology,” said Shrishti.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula