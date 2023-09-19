 Class XI: 1,500 seats, only 500 applicants; UT to optimise pupil-teacher ratio : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Class XI: 1,500 seats, only 500 applicants; UT to optimise pupil-teacher ratio

Class XI: 1,500 seats, only 500 applicants; UT to optimise pupil-teacher ratio

Students in excess of 40 per class to be relocated to other schools

Class XI: 1,500 seats, only 500 applicants; UT to optimise pupil-teacher ratio

File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 18

The UT Education Department is planning to optimise the class size in accordance with the prescribed norm of maintaining 40 students per class. As part of this plan, excess students of Class XI in a government school will be relocated to other schools to align with the pupil-teacher ratio as stipulated by the National Education Policy (NEP).

During the third counselling session for Class XI admissions, only 500 applicants have come forward to fill more than 1,500 available seats.

In line with national Education Policy

It has come to our attention that in many government schools, there are surplus students per section. Our objective is to reorganise students in line with the pupil-teacher ratio norm. —Harsuhinder Pal S Brar, Director, School Education

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director, School Education, said, “For the third counselling, we had invited applications from students who were unable to secure their preferred choice of academic stream. We have received approximately 500 applications. Our objective now is to reorganise students in line with the pupil-teacher ratio norm. It has come to our attention that many government school students have chosen humanities stream, resulting in surplus students per section in a few schools. We will now focus on relocating students from such schools to other schools.”

This year marked a significant change in the Class XI admission process as the department reserved 85 per cent of the total seats for Class X pass-outs from UT government schools. The remaining 15 per cent seats were made available to those from private schools within the city as well as from other states and boards.

As per the NEP, 2020, the recommended pupil-teacher ratio for schools is 30:1 at the primary level and 35:1 at the upper primary level. However, this ratio can vary depending on the state and local considerations and the NEP allows flexibility to states and union territories to adjust PTR based on their specific needs and resources. The goal is to maintain a conducive learning environment with an appropriate teacher-student ratio to ensure quality education.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

2
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

3
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala'

6
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

7
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

8
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

9
Himachal

Punjab taxi operators protest over recent imposition of taxes at Parwanoo border

10
India

At Rs 61.8 crore, Amrita Sher-gil's 'The Story Teller' becomes most expensive work by Indian artist ever

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive