 Class XI admission process in Chandigarh govt schools begins today : The Tribune India

13,875 seats up for grabs; registration window open till June 4

The process of Class XI admissions in UT government schools will begin from tomorrow onwards.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The schedule for the admission process has been announced, outlining key dates and procedures to be followed. The registration window opens tomorrow i.e. May 24 from 2 pm onwards and will remain open till June 4 at 11.59 pm. Interested students can register on the official website, www.chdeducation.gov.in, using the credentials generated after registration.

Seat break-up

Total 13,875

Science (medical and non-medical) 3,080

Commerce 1,980

Arts 7,060

Electives/skill courses 1,755

For any admission-related queries, students and parents can contact the designated email address, [email protected]

Upon successful registration, a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 must be paid. Students will then proceed to complete a four-step online registration form, which includes providing personal details, marks obtained, preferences for schools and streams, as well as uploading necessary documents.

To confirm their admission, students will be required to pay the admission fee and other funds. If a student is not allotted a seat or chooses not to take admission, the admission fee and funds will be refunded without any deductions.

After the completion of the registration process, a common merit list will be displayed on June 9 at 1 pm. This list will provide students with information about their ranking and calculated percentage. Students can submit objections or grievances, if any, online from June 9 to June 10.

The redressal of objections and grievances will be carried out on June 12. The final step will involve the display of the allotment list, indicating the school and stream allocated to each student. This list will be available for download from the official website on June 20 at 11.30 am.

Students who have been allotted a seat will need to visit the respective school for document verification from June 21 to June 23. They must bring the downloaded completed registration form and admission form, which are to be submitted at the school.

After the admissions process, the classes will commence from July 1.

The government has reserved 85% of the total seats for Class X pass-outs of UT government schools. The remaining 15% seats will be available to pass-outs of private schools of the city, other states and boards. The admission process will be based on the students’ board exam results, their school preference and the availability of seats.

There are a total of 42 government senior secondary schools in the UT offering various streams. Of these, 18 schools offer science (non-medical), 17 science (medical), 23 commerce, 39 humanities and 23 schools offer various skilled courses. A total of 13,875 seats are available for admission to Class XI across these streams. There is also a cap of 50% marks in science and maths in Class X for admission to any science stream in Class XI.

