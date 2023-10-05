Class XI Admissions: 3rd counselling ends, 1,375 seats still vacant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

At least 1,375 seats of Class XI in government senior secondary schools have remained vacant even after the third round of counselling, forcing the authorities to go for another round.

After the culmination of the third round, a total of 114 seats were vacant in the science (medical) stream, 485 science (non-medical), 191 commerce, 236 humanities and 349 skill course. The department now proposes to hold an offline fourth round of counselling for students who could not get a seat in any of the previous counselling sessions, stated a commune.

The offline counselling will be opened only for those candidates, who for any season could not get a seat in the previous counselling for the academic year 2023-24.

The candidates are required to fill a registration form available on the department’s website and deposit it (along with a copy of required certificates) in the DEO Office, Sector 19, by 12 noon on October 9. The fee for new candidates will be Rs 150, which will have to be paid along with the form. “Migration (change of school/stream) will not be entertained. Preference shall be given to pass-outs of government schools,” stated the commune.