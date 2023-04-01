 Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students : The Tribune India

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Separate merit list for pvt school pupils

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

The UT Education Department is mulling a new admission policy for Class XI that proposes to reserve 85% of the seats in government senior secondary schools for students who have cleared Class X from government schools in Chandigarh. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 31

The UT Education Department is mulling a new admission policy for Class XI that proposes to reserve 85% of the seats in government senior secondary schools for students who have cleared Class X from government schools in Chandigarh.

Infra upgrade key

There is increasing interest in admissions to UT govt schools due to infra upgrade. We are working on a policy to prioritise admission for all govt school Class X passouts. — Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director of School Education

The remaining 15% seats will be reserved for students from private schools in Chandigarh and other states. The admission process will be based on separate merit lists for each quota, and any unfilled seats from the government school quota will be offered to students from other states and boards.

The proposed policy comes in response to the increasing number of students seeking admissions to government senior secondary schools in UT each year.

As admissions to Class XI are based on merit, not all students from government schools of the city make it to the next level, thereby tilting the scales in favour of students from private schools.

To accommodate the Class X passouts from government schools, Class XI seats were initially increased from 12,815 to 13,535 from academic year 2022-23. Despite the increased number of seats, not all students who passed out from government schools could make it to the first two rounds of counselling. To address the issue, seats were further increased to 15,527, which is a 21% increase over the previous year. There are 42 senior secondary government schools in Chandigarh.

As per the current policy, a common merit for all students for government and private schools of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and other states is prepared. Students are admitted based on their percentage, preference, and availability of seats.

Director of School Education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar says there is increasing interest in admissions to government schools in UT due to investment in infrastructure for upgrade of schools with the state-of-the-art facilities. “The Education Department is working on a policy to prioritise admission for all government school Class X passouts,” he says.

The proposed admission policy aims at giving priority to students from government schools in the UT while still providing opportunities to students from private schools and other states. With increasing interest in government school education, the policy is expected to benefit a larger number of students in the coming years.

Will curb dummy admissions

Most of the private school students take dummy admissions in govt schools to prepare for competitive exams after Class X. This allows them to take private tuitions without having to attend school regularly. Most of these are JEE or NEET aspirants who spend time in coaching institutes. The new policy will bring down the number of dummy admissions.

Aimed at giving priority to own

  • As admissions to Class XI are based on merit, not all students from UT govt schools make it to the next level, tilting the scales in favour of private school students
  • To accommodate Class X passouts from govt schools, Class XI seats were increased from 12,815 to 15,527 (21% rise) for 2022-23 academic session
  • Admissions will be based on separate merit lists for each quota, and unfilled seats from govt school quota will be offered to students from other states/boards
  • The proposed policy comes in response to increasing interest among students in seeking admissions to govt senior secondary schools in Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin engineer to head NASA’s newly-established Moon to Mars Programme

10
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Sampling intensified in district: Mohali DC

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands