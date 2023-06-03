Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Acting on a minor’s plea against reserving 85 per cent of the total seats in UT government senior secondary schools for Class X pass outs from government schools in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has ruled that admissions to Class XI would be subject to the decision on the present writ petition.

In the petition placed before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench, the minor was seeking quashing the press note and the prospectus issued by the Director School Education to the extent. This, the petitioner contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India.

Petitioner Swiyyahdeep Kaur, through counsel Aalok Jagga, also prayed for the issuance of directions to the respondents to consider her candidature for admission to Class XI “from all available seats of government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh”.

Directions were also sought for staying the operation of the impugned press note and the condition for reservation in the prospectus during the pendency of the plea. In alternative, directions were sought for reserving one seat for the petitioner or permitting her to be considered provisionally for admission process against all available seats of Class Xl.