Class XI: Dates for 2nd counselling out

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

The Education Department will conduct the second counselling for students seeking admission to Class XI in local government schools. According to the schedule, submission of applications for change of school/stream and fresh registration of pass-outs is allowed from July 28 to August 4. A list of school/stream allocated to students will be displayed on August 10.

As per the latest figures, after the department had given a last chance to students to attend school to claim their seats, there are still 1,711 vacant seats, including 357 of non-medical, 125 of medical, 304 of commerce, 378 of humanities and 547 of various skill courses. The first counselling was held between May 24 and June 13.

For the first time this year, the department has allocated seats on the basis of 85 per cent reservation for students who had passed out of government schools of Chandigarh, while those from private schools and other states are kept in the 15 per cent slab.