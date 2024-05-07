Class XII: Girls top Chandigarh tricity in 3 streams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Mohali/Panchkula, May 6

Girls have once again outshone boys in the Class XII results of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced today. Of the four streams, girls topped in three in the tricity.

The toppers are from St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, and Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali. Sabreen Kaur Mann (YPS) has topped the humanities stream with 98.75 per cent marks, while Ravleen Kaur (YPS) is science stream (medical and non-medical) topper with 97.25 per cent marks. Soamya Uniyal (St Xavier’s) has topped the tricity in the commerce stream with 93.50 per cent marks.

Arunima Rai is the topper of St Xaiver’s School in the non-medical stream with 97 per cent marks.

Students of Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, missed the top spots by a few marks. “We have always emphasised that while the boards are important, it is the overall readiness, perseverance and spirit that need to be developed in order to achieve favourable results. We are proud of these results, which will now feed into post-school outcomes,” said Atul Khanna, Director, SFHS.

A total of 23 students have scored above 90 per cent in aggregate. Tia Nagpal (humanities) is the school topper with 97 per cent and Sachit Sapra has topped in non-medical with 96.25 per cent. Vidula Kapur has secured first position in medical with 96.50 per cent. “The school is proud of its students for having performed exceptionally well. I wholeheartedly acknowledge efforts put in by each member of my faculty for this commendable achievement,” said Major General TPS Waraich, Director, YPS.

St Xavier’s Principal Ivorine Castellas also congratulated the students and faculty for excellent board results.

Humanities 98.75%:

Sabreen Kaur Mann (YPS)

Sabreen wishes to make a career in judiciary. Giving credit to her teachers for her success, she said she took limited coaching. She preferred humanities as it offers more opportunities in career. “Geography and economics are my favourite subjects. I was very keen on scoring good marks, but never thought of achieving this feat,” said Sabreen.

Science 97.25%:

Ravleen achieved a rare feat of scoring top marks in both medical and non-medical streams in the tricity with 97.25 per cent marks. She likes to unwind by listening to music and playing golf. “I have scored 97 marks in maths and 100 in biology. I am focussing on my aim of becoming a successful forensic expert. It was my choice to opt for both maths and science as I have interest in both these subjects,” said Ravleen.

Commerce 93.50%

Soamya Uniyal (St Xavier’s)

Uniyal wants to become a professional stock trader and has started preparing for his BCom from one of the leading colleges of Chandigarh. “I want to become a successful professional trader. I read various books and watch online videos on trading. Topping the charts was never the plan and I wanted to get only good marks,” said Uniyal.

