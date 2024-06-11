Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

A boy of Samlehri village in Raipur Rani here drowned in a small reservoir in the forest area of Raipur Rani yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Shoib, a Class XII student. He, along with his three friends, was taking a swim in the water body when the incident happened.

Police officials said Shoib, along with his friends, had gone to the forest area of Mandpa village. The reservoir, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Forest Department, has been created for wild animals to quench their thirst.

One of the boys drowned while taking a swim in the reservoir. After the boys raised the alarm. a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the site and pulled Shoib’s body out of the 40-foot-deep water body.

The officials said the body bore a head injury and was bleeding from the mouth. Apparently, the boy hit a stone on the reservoir bed while swimming, they added.

