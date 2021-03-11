Class XII student puts up 1,000 national flags at Raipur Rani

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 12

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to hoist the Tricolour under the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, Anvesha Mogia, a Class XII student of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, has put up around 1,000 national flags at Raipur Rani.

Anvesha, who is the founder of the Samsara Foundation, said people celebrated Diwali and Dassehra every with fervour, and it was the responsibility of every Indian to celebrate Independence Day as a festival.

She inspired residents of Raipur Rani to celebrate Independence Day like a festival. During Covid, Anvesha had provided cell phones to poor children.