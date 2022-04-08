Clean, safe environment our collective responsibility, says Punjab Health Minister

Mohali, April 7
Threat of diseases is increasing constantly due to contaminated atmosphere and it is the prime and collective duty of all of us to ensure a clean environment.
This was stated by the Punjab Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education and Research Minister, Dr Vijay Singla, while addressing a function that was held to mark World Health Day. He said the risk of diseases was increasing day by day due to the contaminated environment and urged that people should take it as a challenge, and make efforts to ensure a clean and safe environment.
Dr Singla appealed to the people to use bicycles or travel by a bus for a day in a week to reach their destinations.
With regard to the migration of people from Punjab, Dr Singla said it was their common duty to provide qualitative higher education, better living standard and clean environment to our future generations.
He said the government would soon provide world-class healthcare facilities to people of the state and every citizen would get a health card to avail of health facilities free of cost. “The Punjab Government was also working hard to start Mohalla Clinics. Apart from this, all hospitals in the state would be upgraded as per requirement and the medical colleges equipped with world-class facilities,” he added.
Meanwhile, Dr Singla flagged off specially designed vans, which would sensitise people to healthy life.
