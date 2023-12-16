Clean toilets: Prioritising sanitation, SHGs begin grading toilets in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

In a significant step towards enhancing sanitation in public conveniences across the city, a team (Swachhata Parkhi) of members from different self-help groups (SHGs) began the CT/PT grading process today.

This citywide initiative is aimed at assessing and improving the quality of 331 community toilets (CTs) and public toilets (PTs) through a meticulous grading exercise. The grading process, which leaves no aspect unexamined, is based on a predefined set of criteria, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of each facility.

To ensure an accurate assessment of CT/PT grading, the municipal corporation (MC) conducted comprehensive training sessions for the ‘Swachhata Parkhi’ team. These sessions equipped the team, comprising 25 individuals organised into eight teams, with the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their responsibilities with precision and professionalism.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra stressed the significance of the toilet grading initiative. She emphasised that the exercise plays a crucial role in evaluating the parameters of all public conveniences and identifying opportunities for further improvement. The collaboration between the Swachh Bharat Mission, DAY-NULM and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation ensures that the grading process is conducted with the utmost diligence and expertise.

Members of the team will play a vital role in sharing their knowledge within their respective communities of women SHG members. Their understanding of the grading process empowers them to assess and grade toilets accurately, contributing to the overall success of the ‘Clean Toilets’ campaign.

This joint effort by the Swachh Bharat Mission and DAY-NULM in Chandigarh exemplifies a collaboration that prioritises sanitation, inclusivity, and empowerment. The team of SHGs is very diverse and brings a wealth of expertise and commitment to ensuring the successful implementation of the citywide toilet grading exercise.

It is believed that the grading exercise will pave the way for better sanitation practices, improved hygiene and a sustainable future.