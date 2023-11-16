Cleanliness campaign held at Kalka Govt College

Panchkula, November 15
A cleanliness campaign was conducted by the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit, as part of which its volunteers cleaned the area in and around Government College, Kalka. The event was conducted under the Central Government’s “Swachhata hi Seva” campaign.
The volunteers motivated students to keep their environment neat and clean. The campaign was organised under the guidance of Dr. Sarita Rani and Professor Sonu, in charge of the NSS. The principal of the college, Kamna said that cleanliness plays an important role in life. Every person should keep things around them clean and ensure their participation in the cleanliness campaign by making people aware of it.
