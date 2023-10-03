Cleanliness drive at Panjab University

A cleanliness drive was organised by the Centre for Social Work to mark the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative by the Government of India. Prof Monica M Singh, Dr Gaurav Gaur, Jashanjot Kaur Brar and Prashant Sharma and various research scholars and students of the centre participated in the campaign. The aim of the event was to help people understand the importance of cleanliness in our lives and the hardships faced by cleaners. The students were also sensitized about the importance of dry and wet waste.

Govt college welcomes freshers

The students of the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, on Monday organised a freshers’ party to welcome the newcomers. Principal Sangam Kapoor highlighted the importance of the party. Kirti clinched the title of ‘Ms Fresher’ and Isht Roop Inder Singh snagged the crown of ‘Mr Fresher’.

