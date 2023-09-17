Cleanliness drive held at Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

A cleanliness drive, “Swachh Sukhna”, was launched today at the Sukhna Lake on the eve of PM Narendra Modi’s birthday as part of the “Swachhata Pakhwada” campaign.

Area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said the Sukhna Lake had been hand-picked for the launch of the cleanliness drive as several local residents had complained about piles of garbage strewn on the banks of the lake.

The heavy footfall of visitors compounds the issue. Visitors tend to dump their trash in the open. The garbage is often blown down the banks of the lake by gusts of wind. And the MC sanitation workers find it hard to retrieve the trash.

Today, most of the participants in the cleanliness drive removed heaps of garbage from the site. Members of the MC staff also took part in the drive.

The councillor was all praise for PM Modi while dwelling on the role that the premier has played in spreading awareness about the importance of cleanliness. “PM Modi has transformed the outlook of the common man on the subject of cleanliness with his ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’. Besides, he also regularly takes part in cleanliness drives all over the country,” he said.

