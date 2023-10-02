Cleanliness drive held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 1

A cleanliness drive was conducted in the city under the supervision of Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today.

The campaign began from Sector 6 and was carried out in many areas, including Sectors 15 and 26 and Abhaypur village.

The Mayor, MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta and other officials used brooms on roads and appealed to the people to support the campaign.

#Panchkula