Cleanliness drive launched in Mohali, Zirakpur, Fatehgarh Sahib

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

Punjab Local Government Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday launched the ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign, which will cover 13 municipal corporations and Class-1 urban local bodies of the state to make them clean and green.

Nijjar said the main objective of the campaign was to create awareness about various aspects of sanitation as well as to provide a better standard of living to the residents. Under this campaign, various activities involving all stakeholders of every local body will be executed in one or two wards every Friday.

Zirakpur: At Dera Bassi, MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa launched the campaign. Randhawa said community participation was essential to make any campaign successful. — TNS

Fatehgarh Sahib: ADC (Urban Development) Avneet Kaur launched ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign in Mandi Gobindgarh on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, she said, “Under this programme one ward in the city will be selected every Friday. Activities such as removal of garbage, cleaning of public toilets, sewer/manholes and parks, pruning of trees, repair/replacement of faulty street light points and potholes will be undertaken in the selected ward.” — OC

#dera bassi #fatehgarh sahib #Mohali #Zirakpur